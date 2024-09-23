BJP ally Tipra Motha announces rally in Sabroom in solidarity with Bangladesh minorities

Agartala, Sep 23 (PTI) Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma said his party, an ally of the BJP, will organise a rally on September 26 in South Tripura's Sabroom in solidarity with the minority communities in Bangladesh who were being persecuted.

Addressing a press conference, Debbarma urged people of the state to join the rally.

"I call upon the people to join the solidarity rally against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. The minorities in Bangladesh have been systematically attacked so that they can be driven out of their motherland. If we remain silent, the torture will continue," he said.

He urged the Centre to take up the issue at the United Nations.

"This was not the first time that minorities were under attack in Bangladesh. Minorities were attacked there in 1946, 1956 and 1965. If we remain silent, the violence will go up," he added.

Sabroom is located near the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh where religious minorities -- Buddhists and Hindu Bengalis, were allegedly targeted after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Debbarma was also asked about the first meeting of the Joint Working Group (JMG) held in Delhi to carry forward the Tiprasa accord.

"I have submitted all my demands -- land rights, political rights, constitutional rights, direct funding to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill. They welcomed them," he said.

Debbarma said he has also proposed financial assistance for those who were victims of insurgency. PTI PS SOM