BJP ally Tipra Motha to demonstrate in Delhi on Tuesday over host of demands

Agartala, Sep 7 (PTI) BJP ally Tipra Motha Party will hold a demonstration in New Delhi on Tuesday over a host of demands, including recognition for what it calls 'Greater Tipraland'.

The demonstration would be held near Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the party's media coordinator Lama Debbarma said on Sunday.

Among its demands are the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura, and constitutional recognition for 'Greater Tipraland', he said.

The Tipra Motha had signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government for the overall development of the indigenous people in March 2024, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tipra Motha leaders claim that the promises made in the agreement by the government are yet to be fulfilled, even as more than a year has passed. However, the party remains a part of the BJP-led government in the state.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, along with state ministers, MLAs and party representatives of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), will join the demonstration.

Party leader David Murasingh, who has undertaken a 2,500-km journey on foot from Agartala to Delhi, will also attend the demonstration.

He undertook the march to draw the attention of the Centre to infiltration in the northeastern state. PTI PS SOM