BJP ally TMP may move court against Tripura govt over ‘illegal conversion’ of tribal council land

Agartala, Feb 6 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, on Friday said it is contemplating moving court against the state government, alleging that parts of land under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are being illegally converted into a Nagar Panchayat (town council).

The TTAADC constitutes two-thirds of the state territory and is home to tribals, who form one-third of the state population. Election to the TMP-ruled Council is due next month.

TMP founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma claimed that the government notification to convert portions of the TTAADC’s land into a Nagar Panchayat was illegal and violated the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides constitutional safeguards for tribal areas.

He was addressing the media at Bishramganj in Sipahijala district, after holding discussions with district officials over the demarcation of the TTAADC land in connection with the proposed Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat.

“The government cannot create a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas. They are justifying it on the basis of past elections, but that does not make it legal. We have proper maps and documents, while they are relying only on mouja records and old election data,” he said.

The scion of Tripura’s erstwhile royal family described the state government’s move as “forceful occupation” of the council land.

Debbarma clarified that his party was not opposed to the formation of Nagar Panchayats, but objected to what he termed the arbitrary conversion of tribal council land without following due legal process.

“Elections may come and go, but land cannot be taken illegally. People need to be aware of their rights. We will take all necessary legal steps to uphold the law,” he said.

The TMP founder said that the law does not permit the establishment of a Nagar Panchayat within district council areas, and the party would pursue legal remedies to protect tribal autonomy.

In the 2021 elections to the tribal council, the TMP won 18 seats while the BJP finished with 10.

The TTAADC has 30 seats, out of which elections take place in 28, while the remaining two are nominated by the governor.

The TMP, which used to be the largest opposition party in the state with 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly, joined the BJP government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It now has two ministers. PTI JOY NN