BJP alone can bring in change in Telangana, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) Asserting that only the BJP can bring change in Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said a vote for either the Congress or AIMIM would be a vote for the BRS.

Addressing reporters here, he alleged that the track record of AIMIM and Congress shows that the two parties had supported the BRS.

"Whenever Owaisi's MLAs were elected, due to appeasement politics, they supported BRS. The Congress legislators who were elected, they later joined BRS. That means, your vote for change of regime in the state would definitely be wasted if it is for Congress," he said.

Reacting to Congress' allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS, he said both the parties cannot have any truck.

"Question does not arise. I would like to make it clear, there can never be any ideological understanding between BJP and BRS. There can neither be political nor tactical alliance," he said.

To a question on Congress' charge that BJP-led Centre is protecting the BRS vis-a-vis corruption, he said the issues which are in domain of the Centre, the process of investigation is underway.

"But, probe cannot happen as per the poll calendar," he said.

If BJP is elected to power in Telangana, there will be investigation into each allegation of corruption and those responsible for corruption would go to jail, he said.

Targeting the BRS government over its alleged failures, Shah said barring engaging in corruption in the last 10 years, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation has done nothing concrete for the people.

He said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the November 30 assembly polls.

“Today youth, farmers, Dalits and backward people are totally disappointed. Telangana people believe that BRS did nothing else, but corruption,” he claimed and said the state which was revenue surplus is now reeling under debt of lakhs of crores of rupees.

Appealing to voters to vote for the BJP, Shah said the NDA government has fulfilled all the promises it made, ranging from construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of article 370 or abolishing triple talaq.

"Your (people of Telangana) vote will not just decide the fate of an MLA or a government, but the future of Telangana and the country. I appeal to you to vote only after analysing the performance of each and every party. I am confident that you will vote for PM Modi-led BJP once you do an analysis of all parties,” he added.

Asked about his reported comments in the past on Rohingyas, he said NIA has taken steps vis-a-vis intruders and Rohingyas.

Reacting to reports of documents like voter cards being "sold" in West Bengal, the union home minister said a detailed investigation is underway and that none will be spared.

Shah also highlighted BJP's election promises, including four LPG cylinders per year free of cost and making a backward caste leader as Chief Minister. PTI SJR VVK GDK ROH