BJP alone will win over 370 seats in Lok Sabha election, claims Tripura CM

Agartala, Mar 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday claimed that the enthusiasm for BJP he has been witnessing during his door-to-door campaign, it is clear that the saffron party alone will cross the 370-seat mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has predicted that the BJP will "definitely" get 370 seats and the ruling National Democratic Alliance will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The seven-phase Parliamentary elections in 545 constituencies will be held between April 19 and June 1.

"Wherever I go, I find an overwhelming response for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The people are enthusiastic to vote for the BJP. I am sure the BJP will cross the 370-seat mark in the upcoming elections," he said.

The chief minister was talking to reporters during his door-to-door campaign in Badharghat area under Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency.

Later, Saha inaugurated the BJP’s election office for the constituency in presence of the party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and West Tripura candidate Biplab Kumar Deb. PTI PS NN