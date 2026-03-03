BJP always acknowledges dedicated workers, my candidature for RS polls proof of it: Rahul Sinha

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said his candidature for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal was testament to the party’s recognition of dedicated workers.

Sinha also said he would raise issues of “misgovernance” of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the House if elected.

The former West Bengal unit chief was among the nine nominees announced by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states that are falling vacant on different dates in April are set to be held on March 16. The counting of votes will take place the same day.

"My nomination delivers this message to hundreds of BJP karyakartas that they will get recognition at the appropriate time. If you work for the organisation silently and in a dedicated manner, you will be rewarded," Sinha told reporters here.

"From law and order, safety of women, migration of youths to other states and corruption and change in the demographic situation, I will highlight all these issues (of Bengal) in the Rajya Sabha (if elected)," he said to a question.

The TMC, too, had recently announced the names of minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, advocate Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick as candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Commenting on the TMC’s nominees, Sinha said "50 per cent of the four RS candidates of the party are not Bengalis”.

"The TMC doesn't care about Bengalis. Remember, it did nothing to alleviate the sufferings of thousands of migrants from the state during the COVID-19 pandemic," he alleged.

"The ruling party’s decisions never stem from the need to promote the interest of Bengal, and address issues faced by the people here. It shows that the TMC is not pro-Bengal despite tall claims," Sinha asserted.

He also criticised the TMC for nominating Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, "despite Bengali-speaking people forming the majority of the population in the constituency”. PTI SUS RBT