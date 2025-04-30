BJP always anti-Dalit, its supporters threatening SP leaders: Akhilesh Yadav

Ballia (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has always been anti-Dalit and accused the ruling party's supporters of threatening SP leaders, including MP Ramji Lal Suman and himself.

"Crimes against Dalits are at their peak in Uttar Pradesh. Supporters of the ruling dispensation have been threatening us with death and throwing tyres on the roads to intimidate us. But we are not afraid," Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement issued in Lucknow.

He addressed the media in Ballia after attending a wedding ceremony at the residence of party MP Sanatan Pandey.

Yadav asserted that the attacks were not just on individuals but on the Constitution of Dr B R Ambedkar and the state's law and order.

"Those threatening us are, in fact, challenging Baba Saheb’s Constitution," he said.

He further alleged that elements creating unrest and lawlessness were receiving protection from the state under BJP rule.

"There is open anarchy. Members of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community are being attacked. Swords are being waved on the streets, and the PDA community is witnessing this lawlessness," Yadav said.

On the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, Yadav demanded strict action by the Centre. "The government must take the toughest possible action and adopt concrete measures. The Samajwadi Party stands with the Centre on this issue," he said.

Offering condolences, Yadav urged the government to extend financial and institutional support to the victims' families.

"We demand that the families of the victims be provided with Rs 10 crore each, government jobs and that those killed be declared martyrs," he added.

Calling the attack a major security failure, Yadav questioned how terrorists could strike there.

"The Pahalgam attack is unimaginable. There was a complete intelligence failure. While the government talks about 'Amrit Kaal', the injured were left without medical care for nearly 90 minutes," he said.

He also referred to the statements made by the victims’ families from Kanpur and Gujarat, saying the entire country has seen their pain and heard their concerns. PTI ABN HIG