BJP and allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) In a bid to reach out to the masses ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, top leaders of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction will launch Maha Samwad Yatras across Maharashtra in the coming days.

A BJP leader said on Tuesday the outreach program was discussed in a meeting held at state Cabinet minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's residence here.

The meeting was attended by state president of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Sunil Tatkare, his party colleagues and ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant, party MP Rahul Shewale, MLC Prasad Lad, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

"We have prepared a report of leaders of the three allies in power and discussed their schedule for visiting various areas in Maharashtra. This report will be shared with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar," Shelar said.

He also said a primary-level discussion has been held within the three parties on how to go ahead with local body elections and a proposal is submitted before three leaders.

Shelar said the coordination committee of the three allies has recommended some names to be appointed to the legislative panels ahead of the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature starting in December this year.

A final decision on these names will be taken by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, he added. PTI ND NSK