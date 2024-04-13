BJP and Cong workers clash during TV channel debate in MP

Jabalpur (MP), Apr 13 (PTI) Workers and leaders of Congress and BJP allegedly attacked each other with sticks and plastic chairs, leaving some of them injured, during a poll debate organised by a news channel in a public park in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday night.

Videos of two groups throwing plastic chairs and using sticks are doing rounds on social media.

City Superintendent of Police Pankaj Mishra confirmed the incident.

"One person was injured in this incident and hospitalised. Some activists have also suffered injuries," he said, adding that the process of filing FIRs by both sides is underway.

The incident occurred when a TV news channel had organised a debate at Bhawartal Park in the evening.

The BJP and the opposition Congress traded charges over violence.

BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey claimed Congress leaders passed certain remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were opposed by saffron workers.

"During the heated exchange, former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena and his supporters attacked BJP workers. This shows the desperation of the Grand Old Party which is staring at defeat in elections," alleged Pandey.

On the other hand, former Congress MLA Vinay Saxena alleged that BJP workers had pushed a Congress supporter during the debate.

According to Saxena, Congress workers suffered injuries when BJP members attacked them with pipes and chairs. PTI COR ADU NSK