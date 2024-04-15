BJP and RSS want to get rid of Constitution, democratic processes, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the BJP and the RSS want to get rid of the Constitution and the democratic processes so that they can crush all other ideas of the nation.

Advertisment

Addressing an election campaign meeting in this high range constituency, the Wayanad MP asked why Kerala should be ruled from Nagpur and said the southern state should be governed from its cities and villages.

How does Delhi know how a school in Kerala should be and how does Delhi know what the people in the state want, he asked.

The Congress leader said that, in fact, that is what the people of Kerala have taught India. That the closer the government is to the grassroots and the people, the more effective it will be, he added.

Advertisment

"They (the BJP and the RSS) want to get rid of the Constitution, they want to get rid of the democratic process so that they can crush all other ideas," Gandhi alleged.

He was addressing party workers and voters during one of the roadshows he took out in Wayanad seeking a second consecutive term from the segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that there is no need for the Indian people to disrespect each other, hate each other or to fight each other, he said the country can be great only if it is united and working together.

Advertisment

While addressing people sitting in an open vehicle, Gandhi also criticised the CPI (M)-led LDF government in the state over the absence of a medical college in the district, a long pending demand of people here.

He said though he had written letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the same, the state government was delaying it giving one excuse after another.

"I have written letters to the CM and I don't understand why they don't do it. It is delayed... One excuse after another... I think the UDF will have to come to power in Kerala for this medical college to come," Gandhi said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said he does not understand why it is so difficult for the state government to deliver a medical college to Wayanad.

"This is not a political issue. This is not an issue which political parties fight over. This is an issue of the people," he said.

Gandhi also mentioned other local issues being faced by the people of Wayanad like the human-animal conflict and the night travel ban. Though both these issues are complicated ones, Congress is absolutely committed to making sure that they are resolved, he added.

Advertisment

"I am not going to stop until these two issues are resolved," he said.

Gandhi also said his relationship with the people of Kerala is a loving and affectionate one and the people of the constituency were like his family cutting across political differences. The leader further said if he meets a Left Democratic Front (LDF) worker, he might say he does not agree with their ideology.

"And I will discuss why our ideology is better than yours. But that does not mean that I will mistreat you or demean you...and if I talk to you, I will always talk to you with respect. Because you all are my family members," he said.

Advertisment

While addressing party workers in another roadshow in Sultan Bathery earlier in the day, the Congress leader said whenever he comes here, he feels like he is coming home.

"Now I am going to pressurise my mother to stay with you (people of Wayanad) for one week or ten days. I would tell her to come for one month but she has a slight problem with humidity. But I told her that you are missing the most beautiful place on earth," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader came here today to launch the second phase of his election campaign.

He had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. PTI RRT LGK RRT SDP