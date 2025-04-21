BJP and Sena's strategy to target Uddhav through Raj hurt Marathi unity: Saamana

Mumbai: The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fired salvos at the Shiv Sena (UBT) by "placing gun on Raj Thackeray's shoulder", but this strategy backfired and harmed Marathi unity instead, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed on Monday.

An editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said there will be no question of "any issue" between party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray if the latter keeps away from the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Notably, the MNS had declared unconditional support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term in 2024.

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray recently sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" is not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

The possibility of rapprochement between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray has rattled "Maharashtra baiters", the editorial in Saamana claimed, and alleged the BJP's ploy is to weaken Marathi unity.

"The BJP and the Shinde-led Sena took aim at the Sena (UBT) by placing gun on Raj's shoulder. This did not benefit the MNS, but hurt Marathi unity," it said.

Raj's stand had been that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not be allowed to set foot in Maharashtra, but he did not stick to it, the Marathi daily claimed.

BJP's Hindutva is "fake and hollow", and Raj got embroiled in its trap and started getting sunk into it, the editorial charged.

The buzz about rapprochement between the estranged cousins started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with film-maker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

The editorial said the issues referred to by Raj Thackeray were never known to the public.

Raj keeps talking about "Marathi manoos" and the (then undivided) Shiv Sena (founded by Bal Thackeray) was also born to champion the same cause. So where are the issues? it asked.

"There was no reason for the BJP, Shinde Sena to talk on this. These people started those so-called issues. So there will be no issues if the BJP and Shinde Sena are kept at a distance," the Marathi publication said.

Maharashtra will never forgive if a lifetime is spent dealing with fights and issues, it added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the formula for a successful rapprochement is "not to peek into the past".

"When Uddhav ji has said to go ahead, ignore what has happened in the past. We used to criticise Congress, NCP but then we had to come together in 2019, we did not peek into our past and decided to look at the future. Good politics is not to peek into the past. We will not do anything to muddy the water," he added.