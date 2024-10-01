BJP announces candidate for bypoll to Council from Dakshina Kannada constituency

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP on Tuesday announced the candidature of Kishore Kumar Puttur for by-election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities' Constituency.
The bypoll, necessitated following the election of former minister and senior BJP leader Kota Srinivasa Poojary to Lok Sabha, will be held on October 21.
The ruling Congress is yet to announce its nominee.
Congratulating Puttur, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said: "Bharatiya Janata Party has always emphasised on social justice. In this regard, by selecting Kishore Kumar Puttur, who belongs to the most backward community, as a candidate, the party leaders have shown commitment to social justice and political representation for the underprivileged communities...." The last date for filing nominations is October 3, and scrutiny will take place on October 4. October 7 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
Votes will be counted on October 24. PTI KSU RS RS