Latur, May 31 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed former MLA Baswaraj Patil Murumkar and Ajit Patil Kavhekar as presidents of Latur's district and city units, respectively.

The party announced names of chiefs of several units across the state ahead of local body polls expected to take place later this year.

Murumkar had joined the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while Kavhekar is a former BJP city youth wing president. PTI COR BNM