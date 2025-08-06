BJP announces names of new presidents of four organisational districts in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The West Bengal BJP unit on Wednesday announced the names of new presidents of four remaining organisational districts - Darjeeling, Bongaon, Barrackpore, and Ghatal - completing its lineup of leaders across all 39 organisational units in the state.

Of the four, three districts saw a change in leadership, while one retained its existing president. Sanjeeb Tamang has been appointed the new president of Darjeeling organisational district, Tapas Ghosh takes over in Barrackpore, and Bikash Ghosh has been given charge of Bongaon. Ghatal remains under the leadership of Tanmoy Das, who has been reappointed for another term.

According to party sources, the selection in Darjeeling was heavily influenced by local MP Raju Bista's recommendation. Bista is known to have played a key role in shaping the BJP's current structure in the Hills by aligning with multiple local political forces.

"His views carried the most weight in the appointment of the new district president," a senior state BJP leader said.

In Bongaon, the appointment of Bikash Ghosh was similarly guided by inputs from local MP and Matua Mahasangha chief Shantanu Thakur.

BJP insiders described Bikash as a close confidant of Thakur, also Union minister, further strengthening the Matua leader's grip over the district unit.

Meanwhile, in Ghatal, despite initial discussions within the party to look for a new face, the lack of consensus led to the continuation of Tanmoy Das.

He is considered close to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, which reportedly played a role in his reappointment.

The new president of Barrackpore, Tapas Ghosh, rose through the ranks of the BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing).

He was once seen as a close aide of former state BJP general secretary (organisation) Subrata Chattopadhyay and later earned the trust of former state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Party sources indicated that his appointment was not opposed by former BJP MP Arjun Singh, considered the most influential leader in the Barrackpore region.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, the state BJP had already declared presidents for 35 of the 39 organisational districts, ahead of selecting a new state president.

With Wednesday's appointments, the full organisational setup across districts in Bengal is now in place as the party gears up for the 2026 state assembly elections. PTI PNT RG