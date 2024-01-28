BJP announces Vidhan Sabha in-charges for Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced the list of 70 Vidhan Sabha in-charges for Delhi to strengthen the party for the 2025 assembly polls in the national capital. The list was issued by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. Sachdeva said that they have announced this list of Vidhan Sabha in-charges almost a year ahead of the election in February 2025.

"This will help us strengthen the party both organisationally as well as politically for both -- upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections in Delhi," he said. The BJP currently has eight MLAs in Delhi. PTI SLB AS AS