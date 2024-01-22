BJP 'anti-women', talks about Lord Ram but silent on Goddess Sita: Mamata

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday flayed the BJP for attempting to politicise religion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, labelling the saffron camp as “anti-women” for “omitting” Goddess Sita from their discourse about Lord Ram.

While spearheading the TMC’s ‘Sanhati Rally’, which coincided with the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, the party supremo underscored Bengal's pivotal role in preserving the principles of secularism and inclusiveness in the country.

“I don't believe in politicising religion ahead of elections. I am against such practice. I have no objection against those worshipping Lord Ram, but object to interference with the food habits of people," she said in her concluding remarks at the rally.

The feisty TMC boss, accompanied by religious leaders of various faiths and party leaders, began the 'all-faith harmony' march from Hazra More and it concluded at Park Circus crossing here.

"They (BJP) talk about Lord Ram, but what about Goddess Sita? She was all along with Lord Ram during his exile. They don't speak about her as they are anti-women. We are worshippers of Goddess Durga, so they should not try to lecture us about religion," the CM asserted. PTI PNT RBT