BJP appeals to citizens, party members to volunteer for mock drill

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appealed to people across the country to join the mock drill on May 7, an exercise the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states and UTs to undertake to prepare for any "hostile attack" amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror strike.

In a post on X, the BJP said, "Appeal to all citizens, BJP Karyakartas and leaders, students to come forward and volunteer... Your participation will make all the difference."

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to ensure… pic.twitter.com/7V3bMT9vYd — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2025

Party MPs and MLAs are expected to be a part of the nationwide exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to ensure the preparedness and effectiveness of civil defence mechanisms.

According to an MHA communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans, a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and administrators of Union Territories (UTs) said.