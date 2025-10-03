BJP appoints Aditya Sahu its Jharkhand working president

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The BJP on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu as working president of its Jharkhand state unit.

A party statement said its national president J P Nadda has made the appointment, and Sahu will replace Ravindra Kumar Ray, a former MP who was given the charge in October last year ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

The BJP lost to the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the polls.

The party's decision to replace Rai within a year of his appointment underlines its effort to reorganise the state unit and tone up its organisational machinery in the eastern state. PTI KR DV DV