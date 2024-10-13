BJP appoints Amit Shah, Mohan Yadav observers for Haryana legislature party leader election

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP parliamentary board on Sunday appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for the election of the state legislature party leader in Haryana.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the northern state.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh were appointed by the parliamentary board as observers to elect the legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

The National Conference has emerged as the single largest party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with 42 seats and has a comfortable majority in the 95-member House as its alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) have won six seats and one seat respectively.

The BJP bagged an all-time high of 29 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir, winning from the Doda Assembly constituency. PTI PK AS AS