BJP appoints central observer for election of Manipur legislature party leader

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed party national general secretary Tarun Chugh as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur, indicating the possible formation of a popular government in the Northeastern state.

The move came as NDA MLAs from Manipur arrived in the national capital after being summoned by the BJP central leadership, ostensibly to discuss the formation of government in the state where the current spell of the President's rule will expire next week.

"The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, as Central Observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Manipur," party national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement.

Manipur has been under the President's rule since February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The central rule was imposed after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9.