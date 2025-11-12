BJP appoints four new general secretaries to Mumbai unit ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai: In a significant organisational reshuffle ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed four new general secretaries to its Mumbai unit.

Rajesh Shirwadkar, Ganesh Khaparkar, Acharya Pawan Tripathi and Shweta Parulekar have been given the new responsibilities, the party said in an internal order.

The appointment letter, issued on November 12 and signed by Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, formalises the changes to the city unit’s core team.

Party functionaries said the move is aimed at tightening poll coordination and strengthening the organisation across wards as campaign activity picks up.

The Mumbai unit is expected to announce portfolio-wise allocations and area responsibilities for the new general secretaries in the coming days.