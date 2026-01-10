BJP appoints Jual Oram as state election officer for Jharkhand

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed Union minister Jual Oram as the party's state election officer for Jharkhand, who will oversee the elections of its state unit president and national council members.

The party posted a notification on Oram's appointment on X.

"Union minister Jual Oram has been appointed the state election officer for Jharkhand for the election of the state president and national council members," the BJP wrote on X.

The notification was signed by BJP MP K Laxman, the party's national returning officer for elections of its office-bearers. PTI PK ARI ARI