BJP appoints OBC MP Nayab Singh Saini its Haryana president

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed Lok Sabha MP Nayab Singh Saini, belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), as the Haryana unit president in place of Om Prakash Dhankar as the party prepares for the Lok Sabha elections next year to be followed by the state assembly polls.

A party communication said Dhankar, a Jat, has been appointed a national secretary of the party.

The appointment of Saini (50), a first-time MP representing Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha, may help the party strengthen its hold among the OBC community as the support of Jats, who are the most populous community in the state, is largely seen to be divided among the Congress, JJP and the INLD.

The BJP is already in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) whose leader Dushyant Chautala is the state's deputy chief minister.

Dhankar was appointed Haryana BJP chief in July 2020 and completed his tenure in July this year.