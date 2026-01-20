BJP appoints observer for Chandigarh mayor election, in-charge for civic polls in Telangana

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday appointed party's observer for upcoming Chandigarh mayor election and in-charge for the civic body polls in the Congress-ruled Telangana.

According to a notification issued by the party, newly elected BJP chief Nitin Nabin has appointed party national general secretary Vinod Tawde as its observer for the Chandigarh mayoral election to be held on January 29.

Nabin also appointed Ashish Shelar, a minister in Maharashtra government, as party's in-charge for the upcoming Telangana municipal and corporation polls with immediate effect.

Rajasthan BJP president Ashok Parnami and party's Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma were made co-incharge for the local body polls in Telangana, according to another notification issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

"The appointments come into immediate effect," Singh said in the notifications issued separately.