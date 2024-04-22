BJP approaches EC after Yathindra Siddaramaiah targets party with 'frivolous' statement

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) The state unit of BJP on Monday sought stringent action against former MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah for his alleged inflammatory statement and urged to restrain him from making public speeches.

In a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the BJP stated that Yathindra has made an "unverified, false and frivolous" statement and created hatred between religions in an attempt to make the general public turn hostile against the saffron party.

The party alleged in the letter that Yathindra has stated "If BJP comes to power, not only will Hindu women lose their mangalsutra but also all mothers will lose their husbands and women irrespective of their religions will lose their husbands and children. The BJP creates communal violence in the nation, they make people to fight on religious lines and people lose their lives by fighting got their political agendas and are not focused on education and employment..." The BJP also alleged that such statements made by Yathindra will have serious implications on the outcome of the election, which is violative of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

"...It is an act of undue influence and it is a highly inflammatory statement. This statement is calculated made in order to prejudice the minds of the voters, it is made to influence the outcome of the elections by making false statements without any basis," the letter further alleged.

The BJP has urged the poll body to take stringent action against Yathindra for making such statements and restrain him from making public speeches. PTI AMP SS