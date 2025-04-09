BJP asks if Rahul uncomfortable with Waqf Act giving voice to poor, backward Muslims, women

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday asked Rahul Gandhi if he was uncomfortable with the amended Waqf Act giving voice to the poor and backward Muslims besides women, as it dismissed his criticism as a belated response that did not address core issues.

The ruling party also countered the Congress leader's charge that the Centre had failed to respond to the US tariff move, with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting the Government of India does not succumb to any pressure.

He, however, declined to comment further on the issue that has roiled global trade, noting that negotiations are going on.

Addressing a press conference after Gandhi's speech at the Congress convention in Ahmedabad, Prasad accused the main opposition party of double standards and hypocrisy on the issue of OBC empowerment, noting the community has little representation in its highest organisational body and among its chief ministers.

The BJP, on the contrary, made many OBC leaders chief ministers, ministers and senior members in its organisation, including state presidents.

The Congress, he alleged, in its over 58 years in power did little for the Other Backward Classes.

"The country has stopped taking Rahul Gandhi seriously," he said.

Assailing the Congress for "Sonia Gandhi Hindustan, Rahul Gandhi Hindustan" slogans raised from its dais, Prasad likened it to "India is Indira, Indira is India" slogan and said the opposition party should be ashamed as the country's glory is much bigger than individuals.

Hitting back at Gandhi for calling the Waqf (Amendment) Act unconstitutional, the BJP leader said the Congress leader made "proforma" comments without responding to the core issues behind the changes in the law. He noted that despite being present in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi did not speak during the debate on the Waqf bill.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi has spoken so many days after the bill's passage. This shows he is not sure of what to say and what not to say. He lacks clarity of thinking on what stand he should take on an issue." Prasad posed three questions to Gandhi, asking him if it was right or wrong that few hospitals, schools or orphanages catering to the poor Muslims and women among them were opened on over eight lakh Waqf properties.

"Are you uncomfortable with the voice being given to the poor, backward, widows, women," he asked.

Does Gandhi have any problem with the concerns over the development of pasmanda (backward) Muslims, he questioned.

He also took a swipe at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not speaking during the Waqf debate in the Lok Sabha, noting that she was elected from Wayanad in alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League.

With the opposition party asserting its claim on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, Prasad reiterated BJP's criticism of the Congress for not giving Bharat Ratna for decades after his death in 1950.

Had a Gandhi family member been the prime minister in 1991 and not P V Narasimha Rao, then Patel would not have been accorded the honour even at that time, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi attacking the RSS, Prasad said right from first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to India Gandhi and now the former Congress president, the Hindutva organisation has been at the receiving end of their criticism but has still gone from strength to strength.

Rahul Gandhi should look at the descent of the Congress, he said, asserting that RSS members stand for the development of the country and society.

Noting that Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, and Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal community, were made Presidents during the Modi government's term and many unsung heroes of freedom struggle acknowledged and honoured, Prasad said the BJP is committed to the uplift of SCs, STs and OBCs.

In the presser, Prasad also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged inflammatory speeches made in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf law and asked her to take stringent action against the culprits. It was claimed that the state will be turned into Bangladesh, he alleged.

Slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for favouring ballot papers over the EVMs, he asked if the Congress party wanted to indulge in booth capturing, and noted that it has come to power in states in the elections held through electronic voting machines.

Gandhi on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is “anti-Constitution” and an attack on the freedom of religion, as he warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

Addressing the AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river, Gandhi also said that an “economic storm” is approaching and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs. PTI KR RT