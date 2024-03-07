BJP asks Kharge, Gandhis to apologise over pro-Pak slogan on Karnataka assembly premises

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "treachery" as it showed pictures in which senior leaders of the opposition party, including Rahul Gandhi, are purportedly seen with a person arrested for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan on Karnataka Assembly premises.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia fired the fresh salvo over the February 27 incident in the Congress-ruled state, saying it was an insult to Kannadigas and every Indian.

Noting that Congress leaders initially denied that such a slogan was raised and instead targeted the BJP for raising the issue, Bhatia demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi acknowledge their party's mistake and apologise.

The slogan was raised by some supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain after his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Advertisment

While democracy is getting stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, "it will not be wrong to say that the opposition is being cunning and doing treachery", he said in an attack on the Congress.

The BJP leader showed pictures of one accused with different Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. He also highlighted photographs of another accused with state Congress leaders.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the Vidhana Soudha corridors on February 27.

Advertisment

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation by government-run Forensic Science Laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.

Based on the FSL report, the police arrested the three persons.

The Karnataka government acted under pressure after the BJP raised the issue, Bhatia claimed.

Advertisment

He also took a swipe at some "fact-checkers" for rejecting the BJP's allegation.

Rahul Gandhi is seen "hugging" one of the accused, he said, claiming that the opposition party is now seeking to draw its sustenance from Pakistan.

The BJP's resolve is to develop India and stamp out terrorism but the Congress is concerned solely about coming to power even if it has to express its love for Pakistan and those who are anti-national, he alleged.

People will give Modi a historic mandate for a third term in government, he asserted. PTI KR KR RT RT