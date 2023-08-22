BJP attacking country's composite culture, dividing society: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of attacking the country's composite culture and dividing the society.

Addressing the SP minority wing executive meeting at the party headquarters here, Yadav said the BJP will face a rout in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the 2022 state elections, the BJP conspired and prevented the SP from coming to power. But this time (2024 general elections), the SP will ensure that the BJP faces a rout. The BJP government at the Centre will be ousted from power," Yadav said.

"Apart from attacking the composite culture of the country, it (BJP) has worked to divide the society," he added.

Yadav also accused the BJP of defaming the Samajwadi Party and its leadership and alleged that the ruling party was "full of loot and corruption".

"The pride of the BJP will be shattered by the might of the Samajwadi Party. The SP, INDIA alliance and the PDA (pichhde, Dalits and alpsankhyak) together will be successful in removing the BJP from power at the Centre," he said. PTI ABN RHL