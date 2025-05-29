BJP attacks Cong after Rajasthan govt employee's detention for spying for Pakistan's ISI

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after a Rajasthan government employee, Shakur Khan, was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan.

Khan had served as a private assistant of former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Shale Mohammad, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed in a post on X.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress on the BJP’s charge.

Khan, who was detained on Wednesday night by an intelligence department team, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, according to officials.

Commenting on the development, Malviya said, “Strong evidence has been found against Shakoor Khan, personal assistant of former Congress minister Saleh Mohammad in Rajasthan, for spying for Pakistan's ISI.” He used to share confidential information of border areas with the Pakistani officials, the BJP leader claimed.

Khan, a government employee, has visited Pakistan several times without informing the government, Malviya said.

“Pakistan-worship is in the blood of Congress,” the BJP leader charged.

Commenting on Khan’s detention, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress is not just corrupt, but it is anti-national to the core.

“Congress ex-minister Shale Mohammad’s PA caught spying for Pakistan’s ISI — leaked sensitive border intel, visited Pakistan secretly while on govt payroll,” Bhandari claimed.

“From shielding terrorists to sheltering traitors – this is the Congress's real face,” he charged on X. PTI PK AS AS