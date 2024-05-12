BJP attacks Cong govt in HP for 'failing' to fulfil promises made during assembly polls

Shimla, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of failing to fulfil promises made during the assembly polls and said the exit of the party which "looted" the country while in power is certain.

Addressing an election rally at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal alleged that the "leaderless, policy-less and thoughtless" Congress party was trying to divide the country on the basis of colour, race, region and religion and would be reduced to 40 seats after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Due to its anti-national stance, the Congress party has shrunk from 28 to three states," Bindal said.

He also accused the Congress government in the state of not implementing its poll "guarantees" like providing Rs 1500 per month to women, one lakh jobs to youths and 300 units free electricity, and betraying farmers by not fulfilling its promises on the purchase of milk at Rs per litre and cow dung at Rs 2 per kg.

BJP candidate from Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat Suresh Kashyap said that the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would form the government for the third time.

He dubbed the INDIA bloc as "Thug Bandhan" (an alliance of thugs) and and the "exit of the Congress party which only looted' the country while in power is certain".

Modi has given a new direction to the country, empowered women, youths and senior citizens and taken bold initiatives like scrapping Article 370, banning Triple Talaq, the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya and implementing CAA (Citizenship Amendment) Act), the former state BJP chief said.

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt said that the BJP workers would go from door to door to tell the people about the achievements of the NDA government and Modi will be PM again.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lashed at the Congress government in the state for closing several educational, health, revenue and other institutions started under the BJP rule.

BJP national vice president Saudan Singh alleged that the Congress party wants to snatch the reservation of OBC, ST and SC and give it to Muslims.

While Narendra Modi has changed the political discourse by focusing on "Sabka Vikas" (Development of all), the Congress party was pursuing politics of vote bank, religion and region, he alleged.