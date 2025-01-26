BJP attacks Congress over absence of Rahul, Kharge from Replay Day event

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over the absence of its key leaders from the Republic Day parade here, alleging that it speaks volumes about their disregard for national and democratic values.

In a post on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "For the record, the self-proclaimed guardians of the Constitution -- Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha-- were notably absent from the Republic Day programme."

"This speaks volumes about their disregard for our national and democratic values," he added.