Advertisment
National

BJP attacks Congress over absence of Rahul, Kharge from Replay Day event

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
kartavya path republic day parade india gate

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over the absence of its key leaders from the Republic Day parade here, alleging that it speaks volumes about their disregard for national and democratic values.

Advertisment

In a post on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "For the record, the self-proclaimed guardians of the Constitution -- Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha-- were notably absent from the Republic Day programme."

"This speaks volumes about their disregard for our national and democratic values," he added.

Republic Day Republic Day celebrations Mallikarjun Kharge Congress Amit Malviya Tweet Republic Day parade BJP Rahul Gandhi Amit malviya
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe