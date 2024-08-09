BJP attacks Himachal govt over fuel hike, withdrawal of free power units

Shimla, Aug 9 (PTI) The BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, by hiking the tax on diesel by Rs 7 per litre, put a burden of Rs 2,500 crore on the people.

The government has curtailed free travel facilities earlier granted to police, withdrawn fare concession in HRTC buses to women, and is charging extra money for luggage, BJP leader Rajeev Bindal said.

Bindal told reporters that the government was saddling the public with more and more expenses on the pretext of making the state economically self-reliant and backing out from its poll promises.

According to the politician, the Congress government has increased cess on power by 19 per cent, and has discontinued the free electricity up to 125 units scheme, affecting 10 lakh families.

Now the domestic consumers in rural areas with annual income exceeding Rs 50,000, who were getting free water, will have to pay Rs 100 per month which will put a burden of Rs 856 crore on rural people, he said.

He said that the price of mustard oil under the Public Distribution Scheme has been increased by Rs 13 per litre, which stands to affect 19 lakh ration card holders.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also alleged that the government reneged on its promises.

"We had told the people that Congress was making false promises and would not fulfil them. And it has come true," he said in a statement.

"Congress party promised to give 300 units of free electricity but now it has stopped 125 units of free power given to domestic consumers. It is also eyeing the bus fare concessions given to women.

"The government has also reversed the decision to supply free water in rural areas and our prophesy that power subsidy would be withdrawn has come true," Thakur said. PTI BPL VN VN