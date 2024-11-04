BJP attacks JMM alliance over 'demographic changes' in Jharkhand, promises to return 'usurped' land

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The BJP on Monday raised the issue of alleged demographic changes in Jharkhand to attack the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD combine and asserted that the land "usurped" by suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators would be returned to the tribals if the NDA was voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also slammed the Congress and rejected its leader Jairam Ramesh's questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his poll promises.

The Congress' DNA is filled with "manipulation", he said.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand -- where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking to wrest power from the JMM-Congress-RJD combine -- are due to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

"The JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) and the Congress are involved in a conspiracy to systematically allow the entry of infiltrators into the state, causing demographic shifts in Jharkhand," Bhatia charged.

Bangladeshi infiltrators are first kept in various madrasas in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region and then government documents are prepared for them, he claimed.

"And then their names are added to the voters' list," he added.

Bhatia claimed that these infiltrators often married women belonging to Scheduled Tribes and acquired the land in their names.

Several complaints were filed against them but no action was taken, he alleged.

"It's because the Congress, JMM and the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) engage in appeasement politics. They know these infiltrators will become their vote bank," he added.

Bhatia asserted that the land usurped by the infiltrators would be returned to their rightful owners among the tribals if the NDA was voted to power.

"Several complaints have been made about the usurpation of land belonging to the natives of Jharkhand but the JMM government has not taken any action," he said. "This inaction poses a significant threat to the country's internal security".

Ahead of Modi's poll campaign in Jharkhand, the Congress on Monday asked him about the promises he had made to the people of the state and said he should fulfil those before seeking a single vote.

Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, posed a set of three questions to the prime minister, reminding him of his promise of setting up the Korba-Lohardaga and the Chatra-Gaya railway lines, besides establishing engineering and medical colleges in Jharkhand.

Hitting back, Bhatia said had Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid attention to the statements of the prime minister and his ministers, Ramesh would not have asked these questions.

"You have raised the issue of Lohardaga to Chatra railway line. This has already been approved. The drone survey is complete and the feasibility study is underway," the BJP spokesperson said.

The foundation stone for Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) - Ranchi has already been laid, he added.

Bhatia said the Centre allocated Rs 127.60 crore out of Rs 150 crore for the establishment of a medical college in Koderma but the Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation was "so useless" that it was yet to complete its construction. PTI PK PK SZM SZM