BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi, calls him 'failed dynast'

New Delhi (PTI): The BJP on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is a "failed dynast" as neither his own party leaders nor allies have any confidence in him.

This came after Bhupen Borah, former president of the Assam Congress, sent his resignation letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and not being accorded his due in the state unit.

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "No Confidence in Rahul Gandhi."

"TMC says Rahul 'hatao', Mamata 'lao', INDI alliance 'bachao'. Former Congress leader and chief of Assam Bhupen Bora quits. Mani (Shankar) Aiyar says Congress will lose Kerala and Vijayan will win,” he said, asking if there was more proof needed to understand that neither the Gandhi's own party leaders nor his allies take him seriously.

"Rahul neither has 'janmat' nor he has 'sangat'... Rahul is a failed entitled dynast,” Poonawalla added.

On Sunday, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said he was confident that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office.

Aiyar's remark drew sharp reactions, with the Congress distancing itself from his comments, saying the veteran leader has had no connection whatsoever with the party for the last few years, and that he speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.

Aiyar on Monday claimed that his remark was "blown out of proportion" by the media. On some Congress leaders claiming that he was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him from the organisation.

Latching on to the row, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "Complete rejection of Rahul Gandhi by Congress leaders! Rahul Gandhi is openly rejected by Mani Shankar Iyer who is a staunch Congress loyalist."

"Iyer or TMC or Bhupen Borah; everyone knows. Rahul Gandhi is a political 'pappu'. Loyalists who spent their entire lifetime in Congress now openly speaking against Rahul Gandhi," Bhandari added.