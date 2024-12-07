BJP attacks TMC for naming ‘sexual misconduct’ accused Ritabrata Banerjee for RS

New Delhi: Soon after the TMC nominated Ritabrata Banerjee as Rajya Sabha candidate on Saturday, BJP launched an attack on Mamata Banerjee-led party for fielding a person facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Previously a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled following accusations of exploiting women under false promises of marriage, an act that courts have often classified as rape.

The TMC, which once demanded his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and called for his arrest, now supports him as a leader within their trade union wing, said BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malvia in his post on X.

"Interestingly, the TMC had once called for his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and his arrest, labeling him a habitual offender," he added.

“Interestingly, the TMC had once called for his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and his arrest, labeling him a habitual offender,” he added.

“Now serving as a leader in the TMC’s trade union wing, his political rehabilitation highlights how partisan interests often overshadow past allegations of misconduct. This development raises serious concerns about women’s safety and dignity in Bengal, as individuals with such allegations continue to find institutional support,” Malviya said sharing old photographs of Ritabrata Banerjee in connection with the misconduct charges.

