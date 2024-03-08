BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla attacks TMC over Sandeshkhali case, says Mamata 'shielding' Sheikh

New Delhi: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday attacked the opposition and alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal is "shielding" the suspended party leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Sheikh is an accused of sexual abuse and land-grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

"On one hand, the prime minister is sending out a message of 'Beti bachao, beti padhao', on the other hand, Mamata didi is sending out the message of 'Shahajahan bachao' from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali," Poonawalla said.

"They (Congress) run campaigns like 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon', but do nothing for women empowerment," he added.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Poonawalla said that instead of launching campaigns and slogans, "he should appear before the ED." "Arvind Kejriwal has been launching campaigns in Delhi but he should first answer why he isn't cooperating with the investigation. Why is he so hesitant to appear before the central agencies?" he asked.