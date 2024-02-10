BJP attempted to topple Hemant Soren govt ever since it came to power in 2019: CM

Medininagar/Garhwa, Feb 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday alleged that the BJP had been "attempting to topple" the Hemant Soren government ever since it came to power in the state in 2019.

He claimed that when the opposition party in the state failed in its attempts, it used central agencies to put Hemant Soren in jail.

Addressing a public gathering in Palamu after laying the foundation for an irrigation project, the CM said, "The previous double-engine government had no democratic values. This could be understood from the case of former chief minister Hemant Soren. They (BJP) made attempts to topple the Hemant Soren government ever since it came to power in 2019. When they failed, they used ED and put the former CM in jail." He claimed that not only Jharkhand, but all non-BJP-ruled states are also facing similar problems. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD