BJP attributes decline in Wayanad, Chelakkara bypolls voter turnout to 'distrust' towards LDF, UDF

Palakkad, Nov 14 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday attributed the decline in voter turnout in the Wayanad Lok Sabha and Chelakkara Assembly by-polls to "growing dissatisfaction" and "distrust" among the electorate towards the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF.

BJP state president K Surendran said the reduced voter turnout reflected widespread discontent among the people. He also highlighted the impact of the Christian community's stance on the ongoing Waqf land dispute, stating it played a "significant role in the reduced turnout".

"The Christian community, which has traditionally supported the Congress-led UDF, remained notably inactive in Wayanad this time," Surendran said.

Criticising the UDF's performance, he dismissed the much-publicised campaign around Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut in Wayanad as a "failure".

"Despite the hype and claims of a five lakh victory margin, the UDF's efforts flopped," he said, adding that the coalition's popularity was 'waning' even in its stronghold of Wayanad.

Surendran further alleged that the CPI(M) was already searching for excuses to explain its impending defeat. "The CPI(M) in Kerala will crumble after this election. Pinarayi Vijayan will be remembered as the last Communist Chief Minister of the state," he claimed, expressing confidence in the BJP's victory in the Chelakkara and Palakkad by-polls.

The voter turnout for the Wayanad by-poll was recorded at 64.72 per cent on Wednesday, a significant drop from the 72.92 per cent in the general election held earlier this year and the 80.33 per cent turnout in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi first contested the seat.

