BJP-backed panel wins Calcutta High Court Club elections

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) A BJP-backed panel has won the elections to the High Court Club, Kolkata, emerging victorious in seven out of 10 seats, as per results declared on Monday.

The club comprises members from the legal fraternity practising at the Calcutta High Court.

Kallol Mondal was elected to the president’s post, while Arun Kumar Upadhyay was declared winner for the post of secretary.

"All the important posts – president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, one assistant secretary and two of four committee members were won by our panel," Mondal told PTI.

He said that three posts – one assistant secretary and two committee members – were won by other members. PTI AMR RBT