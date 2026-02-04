BJP-backed Roshni Khalko files nomination for post of Ranchi mayor in municipal polls

Ranchi/Dhanbad, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP-backed candidate Roshni Khalko on Wednesday filed her nomination for the post of mayor of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the upcoming civic body polls in Jharkhand.

In Ranchi, the Congress has supported Rama Khalko for the post of mayor. Rama filed her nomination on Tuesday.

The JMM has not declared its choice of candidate till Wednesday afternoon.

“I am getting huge support from the people of Ranchi. I will leave no stone unturned to meet their expectations, if elected as mayor,” Roshni, a former ward councillor, said.

Elections to 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) are scheduled to be held on February 23, and votes will be counted on February 27.

The process of filing nominations, which started on January 29, concluded at 3 pm on Wednesday. The forms will be scrutinised on February 5, an official said.

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested with election symbols of political parties, though candidates are backed by the parties.

In Dhanbad, the poll for the municipal corporation is going to be interesting with former BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh filing nomination against party-backed candidate Sanjiv Agarwal for the post of mayor.

Singh, who won the Jharia assembly seat in 2014 and 2019, is the husband of current Jharia MLA Ragni Singh.

Another BJP leader and former Dhanbad mayor Chandrasekhar Agarwal has recently shifted to JMM and has already filed his nomination for the post of mayor. However, the JMM has extended its support to Neelam Mishra, a party official said.

The Congress has backed its senior leader Shamsher Alam for the post of mayor in Dhanbad Municipal Corporation.

Till February 3, as many as 513 candidates have filed their nominations for the post of mayor and chairman across 48 urban local bodies, while 4,604 candidates submitted papers for the post of councillors in 1,087 wards in these ULBs. PTI SAN CORR SAN BDC