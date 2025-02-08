BJP bags five seats, AAP six in Delhi; Parvesh Verma claims victory over Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP won five seats and AAP six in the Delhi Assembly election, according to the latest EC data.

The saffron party is poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in a further 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 16.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat to the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura while the saffron party's Parvesh Verma claimed to have defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi seat.

Verma -- the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma -- told reporters that the credit for his "victory" belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi.

However, the EC is yet to declare the winner from the New Delhi seat.

The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.

AAP's Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by 2,029 votes while Kuldeep Kumar defeated his closest rival by a margin of 6,293 in Kondli.

The Kejriwal-led party's Sahi Ram won from Tughlakabad by 14,711 votes, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra by 17,126 votes, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar by 11,656 votes, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran by 29,823 votes.

The BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Tilak Ram Gupta won the Tri Nagar seat by 15,896 votes, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar by 1,231 votes, and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar by 344 votes.