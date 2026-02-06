BJP bags mayor's seat in Solapur municipal corporation

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP corporators Vinayak Kondyal and Dnyaneshwari Devkar were elected unopposed as mayor and deputy mayor of Solapur on Friday.

Shiv Sena's Priyadarshan Sathe and AIMIM's Taufiq Hature withdrew their nominations at the last minute, following which the presiding officer declared the election unopposed.

Of the 102 seats in the civic body, the BJP won 87 in the January 15 elections, followed by AIMIM with eight seats. Shiv Sena secured four seats, while Congress won two and the NCP one. PTI SPK KRK