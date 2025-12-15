Baijayant Panda Piyush Goyal

National

BJP names Baijayant Panda incharge for assembly polls in Assam, Piyush Goyal for TN

Baijayant Panda (L); Piyush Goyal (R)

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha member Baijayant Panda as the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Assam, respectively.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Muralidhar Mohol were made the party's co-incharge for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, according to a notification issued by the BJP.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and former Union minister Darshana Ben Jardosh have been appointed as party's co-incharge for the Assam assembly polls.

Both Tamil Nadu and Assam will go to the polls next year.

