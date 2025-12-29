BJP, BAP MPs clash during DISHA meeting in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Dungarpur on Monday witnessed high drama after a heated exchange broke out between BJP MP from Udaipur Mannalal Rawat and Banswara's BAP MP Rajkumar Roat.

The meeting was held at the Zila Parishad EDP Hall. It turned tense shortly after it began as Roat, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP, who was chairing the meeting, started raising issues outside the listed agenda and related to the state government.

Objecting to this, Rawat insisted that the DISHA meeting should discuss matters related to the central government schemes according to the agenda.

Roat asserted that as chairperson, he can allow discussion on any matter concerning people's problems. He accused Rawat of attempting to disrupt the proceedings and alleged that the BJP MP did not want development in Dungarpur.

Rawat claimed he was being threatened despite being an elected representative.

Administration officials intervened and pacified both sides. The meeting resumed and normalcy was restored.

Roat told reporters that Rawat was trying to disrupt the meeting. Rawat said that points outside the agenda cannot be discussed.