BJP begins election campaign in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP began its election campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday with a bike rally and a roadshow by NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The Union Minister was received by BJP state president K Surendran and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan as he arrived from Bengaluru at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar rode in an open jeep, amid loud cheer from BJP supporters, and said he had come to the Kerala capital with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am here today in Thiruvananthapuram after being honoured and privileged by PM Modi, who has transformed India in the last 10 years.

"In the next 45-60 days, we will initiate a debate on the development of Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram. We will focus on what has happened in the last 10 years and how we, the only party under PM Modi, can propel Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram forward," Chandrasekhar told reporters.

He greeted voters from the open jeep as he travelled from the airport to Palayam.

VV Rajesh, Thiruvananthapuram district president of the BJP, accompanied him in the open vehicle. PTI KPK TGB SS