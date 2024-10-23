BJP begins membership drive in J-K

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday launched its membership drive as part of a country-wide initiative, stating that the party has become the largest political organisation in the world in terms of primary membership.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina congratulated the party for its stellar show in the recently concluded Assembly elections, in which it won 29 seats -- its best performance in J-K to date.

He attributed the achievement to the consistent efforts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in reaching out to the public at all levels.

Raina commenced the membership drive by launching a workshop in Jammu.

He said, "The BJP has become one of the largest political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. In the 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 26.6 percent of the votes. This time, the party aims to have over two million registered members." The party leader told reporters that in addition to Jammu, the BJP expects a record number of registrations from Kashmir as well.

"Whether in Jammu or Kashmir, the BJP has received tremendous support from the public. We are launching the membership drive on a large scale in J-K to further strengthen our organisational base," he said.

In his address, Raina also highlighted the success of BJP's previous membership drives in 2014 and 2019, during which the party surpassed the Communist Party of China in terms of primary membership and became the largest political party of the world.

"During the 2019 membership drive, which coincided with the abrogation of Article 370, the dedicated efforts of party members led to a record-breaking achievement of more than 1.6 million primary members, through both online and offline channels," he said.

Raina urged party leaders and workers to achieve an even greater target this time by encouraging everyone above the age of 18 to enrol as primary members, using the designated number 8800002024.

He reiterated the party's achievement in the recent assembly elections, attributing it to the hard work of BJP leaders and workers who connected with the public, linking this success to the high membership numbers from the last drive.

BJP general secretary Ashok Koul provided further insights into the execution of the membership drive in J-K. He announced that similar workshops would be held at district level on October 27.

Koul also announced the names of district in-charges for the membership drive across all districts in Jammu and Kashmir, and shared the helpline number 9240236431 for resolving any issues related to the drive. PTI AB RPA