BJP behaving as if it has 'agency of Lord Ram, lease of Ram Temple', says MP Nakul Nath

Chhindwara, Mar 14 (PTI) Congress Lok Sabha member Nakul Nath on Thursday accused the BJP of bringing religion in political forum and behaving as if it had an "agency of Lord Ram and lease of the Ram Temple".

Nath was the lone winner from the Congress from Madhya Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The son of senior leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath, he managed to win from Chhindwara and has been re-nominated from the seat by the opposition party.

Nath also took a dig at repeated accusations from the BJP about dynastic politics saying there was a dearth of ideas for the ruling party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. "They don't see dynastic politics in their own party and only see it in the Congress," he said.

"As I have said earlier that BJP does not have any issue to fight for and, therefore, it has brought religion in political battle forum. They are behaving as if they have an agency of Lord Ram and the lease of the Ram Temple", Nath told PTI videos.

He said the ruling BJP was bringing up issues like NRC (National Register of Citizens), CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and Article 370 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls only to divert the attention of people.

"It is the politics of diverting people's attention. The BJP is misleading the public. They are not talking about issues concerning the people but about NRC, CAA, Article 370 to divert attention," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP said the diversion is being created only to sidestep crucial issues of unemployment, inflation and the living condition of the farmers.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured in 2014 about creating two crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens and doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"These promises have not been fulfilled even as the PM keeps talking about "guarantees"...forget doubling the income of farmers, they can hardly make their ends meet," the MP said.

Terming the Mohan Yadav government in the state as a failure, Nath said, "They promised Ladli Behanas (women beneficiaries of Ladli Behana Yojana) Rs 3000 per month but is giving them just Rs 1000-1200 at present. I believe after the Lok Sabha polls, they will stop the scheme. Farmers are struggling for seeds and fertilisers," he claimed.

Exuding confidence about retaining Chhindwara, he said the relationship the Naths have with the people of the constituency was not political but a "family" one from the last 44 years.

Speaking about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he said it would have an impact in the areas which it covered, like Gwalior, Bhind and Morena.

"I firmly believe the yatra was successful and it will reflect in the results," he asserted.