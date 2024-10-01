BJP behind Ram Rahim, Kejriwal being out of jail to campaign in Haryana: Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was behind Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal being out of jail to campaign in the Haryana polls with an aim of denting the Congress' chances.

Vadra also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass for allegedly "using" his name in a "derogatory manner".

"When they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections who has charges of murder, rape, and you (BJP) release him to campaign... I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of the prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated thoughts of the BJP," Vadra told PTI Videos.

The BJP thinks that these people can dent the Congress' chances of winning Haryana, he said.

The Haryana government may consider Dera Sacha Sauda chief Singh's parole subject to the correctness of facts mentioned in his parole plea and satisfying other conditions with respect to the Model Code of Conduct for elections, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Monday.

Singh has sought a 20-day parole ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

Also, Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail following his bail in the excise policy case by the Supreme Court, has been campaigning across Haryana.

Vadra, a businessman by profession, said he felt the company he was dealing with could have provided jobs in Haryana.

"I could have given employment in Haryana but this (BJP) government made sure that all my associates were intimidated that they moved away, it was difficult for me to work, financially they tried to destroy me," he said.

Vadra exuded confidence that people in Haryana will vote for the Congress which would get a "very large majority" in the polls.

Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the results would be out on October 8.