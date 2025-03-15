BJP believes in proactive governance that works at grassroots level, says Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The BJP believes in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government remains steadfast in resolving public issues at their doorsteps, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Singh was speaking at a public darbaar in the Hiaranagar town of Kathua district, which is part of his Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

He met public delegations to personally listen to their concerns. Several issues were resolved on the spot, an official spokesperson said.

The event, aimed at bringing government services directly to the people, was attended by various local representatives and district administration officials, led by Deputy Commissioner (Kathua) Rakesh Manhas, the spokesperson added.

Singh interacted with several public delegations, addressing a wide range of concerns faced by the residents of Hiranagar and surrounding areas.

"The government's approach has always been to bring solutions to the people rather than asking them to travel long distances for assistance," he said.

The minister said the darbaar was a prime example of the government's efforts to ensure that no citizen was left unheard.

"We believe in proactive governance that works at the grassroots level," he added.

Several key issues -- including infrastructure development, healthcare services, and connectivity -- were discussed, with Singh assuring the public that their concerns would be prioritised for immediate redress.

The minister also attended the 'naamkaran (naming)' ceremony of Shaheed Nayak Vakil Singh Girls' High School, Hiranagar.

The event was marked by a wreath-laying ceremony, paying tribute to CRPF jawan Nayak Vakil Singh who lost his life in the line of duty in Tripura in 1984.

"Different governments have come and gone but it is only Modi who started the tradition of honouring unsung national heroes and according them long-overdue recognition," the minister said.

He said Modi's dedication to honouring national heroes ensured that the contributions of individuals such as Nayak Singh were never forgotten.

Nayak Singh died on June 28, 1984, when he was part of a convoy attacked by terrorists in Agartala. Despite being gravely injured, he fought back valiantly but later succumbed to his injuries.

The minister said this gesture would not only serve as a tribute to the jawan's sacrifice but inspire future generations to uphold the values of patriotism, dedication and selflessness. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM