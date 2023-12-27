BJP belongs to a few industrialists, not farmers or youngsters: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot hit out at the BJP on Wednesday, alleging that the party belongs to a few industrialists and not farmers or youngsters.

Advertisment

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also accused the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of benefitting a few people by selling airports, railway tracks, warehouses and mines at throwaway prices.

"This is a party that neither belongs to farmers nor youngsters. It belongs only to a few industrialists for whom the assets of the entire country are being sold," Pilot said, addressing a public meeting in the Karanpur Assembly constituency of Sri Ganganagar district, which will go to polls on January 5, in support of the Congress candidate.

The election to the seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded Rupinder Koonar from the seat against the BJP's Surendra Pal Singh.

Advertisment

"A few people are being benefitted by selling our airports, railway lines, warehouses and mines at throwaway prices. If anyone has done the work of weakening farmers, it is the BJP," Pilot said.

He said the BJP might have formed the government in Rajasthan, but the strength of the Congress among the youngsters and farmers of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts is more than before.

"The BJP has formed the government, but the morale of the Congress workers and those who agree with the ideology of the party is high," the former Union minister said.

Voting for 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. While the BJP won 115 seats, the Congress bagged 69.